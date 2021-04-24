Athlete of the Week: Kelsey Rocco, MHS volleyball

One of Montrose’s most consistent players, Kelsey Rocco, had herself a final week in the 2021 spring season. The junior combined for 43 kills over the past three games, a stretch where Montrose went 2-1. This includes a 19-kill effort against Fruita last Saturday, another 17 on Tuesday, and a team-high seven in Thursday’s win over Grand Junction.
Rocco is up to 181 kills in 50 sets, leading the team in the category and averaging 3.6 kills.
“She’s a smart hitter and she has the ability to put the ball around the block and find the holes on the court pretty easily,” Montrose volleyball coach Shane Forrest said. “She responded well this week and was this calm presence on the floor for us, but with a big bang in her hitting. She’s a strong leader for us in that way.”
Rocco came into Thursday’s match with six straight double-digit kill games. On Thursday, her spikes blistered past Grand Junction’s group, many of whom had trouble keeping Rocco’s hits in play.
She’s continued the trend of generating rallies for the Indians while serving, delivering aces all season.
In 2019, Rocco’s sophomore campaign, she had nine games with double-digit kills in 93 sets. This season, she’s blown past that pace, reaching the nine-game mark with 10 or more kills in 47 sets.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.