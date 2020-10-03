Athlete of the Week: Kylie Morris, MHS softball

Senior Kylie Morris readies for a pitch during a game against Delta High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Learning a different position midseason can present its share of challenges, though senior Kylie Morris has taken the adjustments in stride. Morris started the season as the Indians’ third baseman, but she started and played second base on Friday night.

Montrose High School softball coach Joe Bollinger delivered praise Morris’ way after the game, acknowledging her coachability and effort throughout the season and this past week.

“Kylie’s just been a rock,” coach Joe Bollinger said. “She normally plays third base for us, but she’s been a rock this year, last year and previous years. She is a good athlete.. she’s been strong for us for four years.”

On Friday, Morris, batting cleanup, took a walk in the fourth inning during a Montrose rally and played a steady second base. And while in the dugout, she kept spirits up, cheering on her teammates throughout the game.

“She’s a good player, but even more than that, her attitude, her demeanor and just her ability to be coachable is off the charts great.”

The senior received a round of applause from teammates and fans as she departed the game in the seventh inning.

