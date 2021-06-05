Tied 7-7 with 10 seconds remaining in the game, Montrose was a clutch play away from win No. 1. The Indians were in the attack area, and a simple dish and score would do.
Abby Hauptmann provided that dish, and Lara Edeker came through with the score and three seconds left on the clock.
The game ended moments later, with Montrose securing the 8-7 win over Fruita. Teammates swarmed Edeker shortly after the score, and the team celebrated together downfield after the game.
The clutch score was Edeker’s seventh of the game, a career and season-high performance. With the Indians making adjustments offensively, openings were prominent for Edeker, taking advantage of what the Wildcats threw at her.
She came into Thursday’s game with seven goals on the season, and matched that total with just one performance, and she’s been a steady presence for Montrose on the attack through six games, having scored 14 times.
Edeker has scored three or more goals in three games, and has already surpassed the total she accumulated during her freshman year, when she scored 11 times in eight games.
She’s also helped on draw at times earlier this season, combining with Grace Cross to give Montrose some offensive possessions.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.