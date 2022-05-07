Athlete of the Week: Logan Files, MHS baseball

During a stretch in which Montrose needed some offense, Logan Files did his part.
The junior right fielder went 4-for-7 across two games against Fruita this past week. One of those hits came during Thursday’s 10-4 loss and put Montrose on the board.
On an 0-2 count, Files hit a fastball up the middle to drive in the Indians’ first run of the game. On the hit, Files showed the newfound disciplined approach that has helped him evolve into one of Montrose’s most consistent hitters, taking an 0-2 fastball up the middle.
On Tuesday, Files was 2-for-3 and with a pair of two-out hits. He also stole a base, his fifth this season.
“Logan (Files) was struggling with high pitches [earlier this season], but coach has been working with him and he probably has the best discipline out of anyone,” senior first baseman Zeke Steenburgen said.
Files was key with the bat last week during Montrose’s sweep of Durango. He went 3-for-7 at the plate and scored three runs.
He’s on a four-game hit streak and has his season batting average up to .351. His 20 runs scored rank second on the team behind Torrie Eckerman (21) and he’s fourth in hits, with 20.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
