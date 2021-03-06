Montrose boys basketball 2021 Luke Hutto

Montrose's Luke Hutto goes for a layup during a game against Grand Junction at Montrose High School on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Junior Luke Hutto is long past the minor injury that he battled earlier this season, and it shows in his recent play.

This past week, Hutto led the Indians in scoring twice, with 15 points last Saturday and 20 points in Friday’s win over Durango. He wasn’t as efficient on Tuesday, shooting 4-of-13 during an “off” night where he scored 11 points.

But he’s largely led the charge for Montrose’s offense, averaging 15 points over the past three games.

On Friday, he shot a season-best 8-of-11 and didn’t miss his wide open three-point attempt. His spin moves and use of both hands allowed him to attack the basket all game, and he performed defensively with three blocked shots and three rebounds.

His performance Friday was the fourth time this season he scored 20 or more points, a feat he accomplished three times last season.

The successful week continued what’s been a solid encore to his sophomore campaign. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks, and he’s scored 10 or more points in all 14 games this season. To boot, he has four double-doubles in the 2021 campaign.

Hutto is efficient, too, as he has shot 50% from the field, in line with what he averaged last season.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Load comments