Athlete of the Week: Madisen Matoush, MHS volleyball

Montrose volleyball finished the first week’s slate of games with a 3-0 start, defeating opponents in all but one set.
It’s also been a strong start for junior Madisen Matoush, an outside hitter for Montrose who’s settling into a key role after playing 61 sets as a sophomore.
Over the three games, Matoush combined for 35 kills, nearly doubling her total from all of last year, and 51 digs. Though Glenwood Springs offered plenty of resistance to some of her spikes on Monday, she still registered a double-digit total, and against Delta, it was almost automatic, as Matoush sent forth some strong, quick deliveries.
“She was just so consistent for us all three matches with hitting, serving, passing and digging” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “She hardly got any serve received balls [Thursday], and I don’t know if that’s because they intentionally didn’t pass or serve [to her].
“She’s just a solid all the way around volleyball player — she can do anything. She set in the club season, so she has nice hands, just really good defensively, really quick, explosive and really competitive.”
Her success wouldn’t be possible without strong setting from Kiera Quezada and others, who have placed the ball in the right positions for Matoush to get the kill. But Matoush has quickly come into her own, as the Panthers were aware of her presence as an outside hitter, calling out players to be ready moments before she would gear up for a spike.
Matoush will look to continue her hot streak against Grand Junction and Eagle Valley next week.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
