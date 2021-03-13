Olathe girls basketball Makayla Millsap 2021

Olathe's Makayla Millsap dribbles down the court during a playoff game against Sargent at Olathe High School on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. 

Having played in a high number of varsity contests since junior year, growth has been steady but substantial for Olathe’s Makayla Millsap. It was only a matter of time, then, before Millsap posted her best game of the season.

Millsap scored 23 points on Tuesday during Olathe’s playoff game against Sargent. She kept reaching the free-throw line, converting her attempts, and sank four three-pointers.

“She’s gained a lot of confidence as the years gone along,” Althaus said. “She played varsity last year and it’s been a growing process. … I told the girls, if they are on, we want them to be shooting the ball. She (Millsap) did that tonight and attacked the basket.”

Millsap had never scored more than nine points in a varsity game before Tuesday’s offering. Her confidence and offensive ability shined through, though, and helped Olathe win its first playoff game in four years.

Millsap played the game with confidence, shooting the ball from the perimeter and attacking the basket when she saw an opening.

She was a key player for the Pirates this season, consistently grabbing rebounds and steals while dishing out assists. Millsap was a presence offensively, too, scoring multiple field goals in nine of the team’s 15 games.

