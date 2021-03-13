Having played in a high number of varsity contests since junior year, growth has been steady but substantial for Olathe’s Makayla Millsap. It was only a matter of time, then, before Millsap posted her best game of the season.
Millsap scored 23 points on Tuesday during Olathe’s playoff game against Sargent. She kept reaching the free-throw line, converting her attempts, and sank four three-pointers.
“She’s gained a lot of confidence as the years gone along,” Althaus said. “She played varsity last year and it’s been a growing process. … I told the girls, if they are on, we want them to be shooting the ball. She (Millsap) did that tonight and attacked the basket.”
Millsap had never scored more than nine points in a varsity game before Tuesday’s offering. Her confidence and offensive ability shined through, though, and helped Olathe win its first playoff game in four years.
Millsap played the game with confidence, shooting the ball from the perimeter and attacking the basket when she saw an opening.
She was a key player for the Pirates this season, consistently grabbing rebounds and steals while dishing out assists. Millsap was a presence offensively, too, scoring multiple field goals in nine of the team’s 15 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.