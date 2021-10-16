Olathe High School’s volleyball team wasn’t able to come out with a win during their Pink Out game against Telluride on Thursday. But senior setter Makena Liles offered her best to give the Pirates a shot.
Facing a formidable Miners defense, the Pirates’ outside hitters couldn’t find much room finishing off their attack. Liles was in the middle of the action, delivering strong sets to Daisey Ibarra and the rest of the Olathe attack.
Though the Pirates dropped the first two sets, Liles’ play allowed the Pirates to generate some third-set kills. And it wasn’t particularly close, either.
Behind Liles, Olathe won the third set 25-13. The Pirates were able to keep that momentum going in the fourth set, but not before the Miners closed out the set and the win.
Liles’ performance is the latest in a string of efficient outings that’s kept Olathe competitive despite the recent skid. The Pirates have lost six of their last eight matches after starting the season 7-0.
She’s by far and away the team leader in assists, generating 173 in 36 sets. Outside of the box score, Liles’ leadership has shone through.
“Our seniors are the backbone of our team,” Pirates head coach Travis Eason said. “Makena Liles is one of our two seniors who sets the tone for our younger players with her leadership in the locker room and her performance on the court game-in and game-out.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
