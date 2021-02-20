Athlete of the Week: Mariah Garcia, OHS girls basketball

Olathe's Mariah Garcia looks for a teammate during a game against Plateau Valley at Columbine Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Outside of a 54-30 loss against Cedaredge earlier this week, the Pirates have dominated or kept neck-and-neck with their opponents this season. Before the loss, the team enjoyed a three-game winning streak, which included a comfortable 55-35 win over Hotchkiss. The Pirates’ leading scorer in that one? Mariah Garcia.

The senior scored 18 points, both a season-high for Garcia and the highest output from any Pirate player through eight games. She also had seven rebounds and four steals.

The night before, she had 10 points and seven rebounds in a lopsided 53-15 win, adding a steal and block to the effort.

Garcia nearly made it three straight contests scoring in double digits, finishing with eight points in the Hotchkiss loss.

And to boot, she added a 28-point effort Friday night in the 55-15 win over Gunnison.

In what’s been a balanced scoring effort from the Pirates this season, Garcia helped lead the way this past week, accumulating 64 points in a stretch where Olathe went 3-1.

“She’s a person that just loves basketball, loves the game,” coach Paul Althaus said. “She’s very athletic, and her desire on the floor really shows through.”

Through eight games, she’s averaging 10.8 points per game, a team-high, and also serves as a presence on the boards, with 5.3 rebounds per game, best on the team.

Althaus also praised her attitude on the floor and consistent motor.

“She’s a good competitor, she plays great defense, is quick on the floor and helps get fast breaks started,” Althaus said. “There’s a lot to the game that she brings.”

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

