Athlete of the Week: Mariah Garcia, OHS girls basketball

Outside of a 54-30 loss against Cedaredge earlier this week, the Pirates have dominated or kept neck-and-neck with their opponents this season. Before the loss, the team enjoyed a three-game winning streak, which included a comfortable 55-35 win over Hotchkiss. The Pirates’ leading scorer in that one? Mariah Garcia.
The senior scored 18 points, both a season-high for Garcia and the highest output from any Pirate player through eight games. She also had seven rebounds and four steals.
The night before, she had 10 points and seven rebounds in a lopsided 53-15 win, adding a steal and block to the effort.
Garcia nearly made it three straight contests scoring in double digits, finishing with eight points in the Hotchkiss loss.
And to boot, she added a 28-point effort Friday night in the 55-15 win over Gunnison.
In what’s been a balanced scoring effort from the Pirates this season, Garcia helped lead the way this past week, accumulating 64 points in a stretch where Olathe went 3-1.
“She’s a person that just loves basketball, loves the game,” coach Paul Althaus said. “She’s very athletic, and her desire on the floor really shows through.”
Through eight games, she’s averaging 10.8 points per game, a team-high, and also serves as a presence on the boards, with 5.3 rebounds per game, best on the team.
Althaus also praised her attitude on the floor and consistent motor.
“She’s a good competitor, she plays great defense, is quick on the floor and helps get fast breaks started,” Althaus said. “There’s a lot to the game that she brings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.