Athlete of the Week: Melaina Yender, MHS girls tennis

There was something different about Melaina Yender on Tuesday. She seemed locked in. She fist pumped after securing key points. She exuded an aura of confidence.
The approach helped her maintain a back-and-forth with Grand Junction Central’s Alexis Wickham, who was impressive in her own right.
Ultimately, Wickham finished the match as the victor with a 6-3, 6-1 win, but there was little question as to how Yender performed. Outside of a few minor misses and short shots, she looked like someone ready to take a step forward at the singles level.
“She stays steady and doesn’t overdo anything. She takes chances when they’re there. She has a lot of good shots,” Montrose coach Tony Ryan said of Yender.
After missing the early portion of the season, Yender, a sophomore, has gained experience at No. 3 singles through five matches. She secured back-to-back wins against Delta and North Fork earlier this season.
Yender has played matches exclusively at singles this season after playing eight of nine matches at doubles in her freshman year.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
