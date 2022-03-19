Athlete of the Week: Parker Davis, MHS baseball

Montrose High School pitcher Parker Davis throws a pitch against Monarch during a baseball game at MHS on March 18, 2022. Davis this past week didn't allow a run through 13 innings of work. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
These are Parker Davis’ numbers from the mound in his first two starts: 13 innings, zero runs allowed, three hits, one walk and 27 strikeouts.
Those are what you can call “video game numbers,” but the performance has been real for Davis, who has taken over the role of ace for Montrose baseball and thrived in it so far.
He blanketed Bayfield last Saturday across six innings and followed it up with a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Monarch on Friday.
Through both starts, he’s thrown 65% of his pitches for strikes and has an 18.6 K/9 (strikeout per 9 innings).
His calm demeanor on the mound has helped Montrose enter its second Saturday tournament with a 3-0 record.
“It’s fun calling pitches for him because he’s throwing pitches right in the area where we’re trying to get hitters set up. He’s executing and doing a good job right now,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said.
Davis, a senior, has been a leader in the dugout to go with his strong pitching. He’s one of the loudest to cheer for his teammates when they’re at the plate.
He’s helping Montrose quickly get off the field with his work on the mound. He’s also induced ground balls at a high rate in his two starts.
“The way he hits spots when he’s ahead in the count is setting him up for success,” fellow senior Zeke Steenburgen said.
Davis has nearly doubled his strikeout total from last season in half the innings and has already matched his win total (two) from his junior year in seven less appearances.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone