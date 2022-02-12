Athlete of the Week: Siera Mihavetz, MHS girls basketball

Montrose High School senior guard Siera Mihavetz (No. 10) follows through on her shot during a game against Grand Junction at MHS on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Mihavetz scored a season-high 13 points in Montrose's 56-21 Senior Night win. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Four minutes into Friday’s contest between Montrose and Grand Junction, the former had a 9-2 lead and looked to be taking control.
The Indians 2=3 zone defense had plenty to do with the quick start, but senior Siera Mihavetz staked her claim for “Player of the Game” early, knocking down a pair of shots, including a corner three-pointer.
Her defense was just as impactful as she helped Montrose force turnovers, which turned into points on the offensive end. She was Montrose’s spark on a night the team didn’t necessarily need one, but absolutely benefitted from.
“I’m really proud of her,” Montrose point guard Ashley Ortega said of Mihavetz. “She got the start and did everything that she needed to do. Her 13 points were a great contribution and she had a great Senior Night. I’m glad she got to go out with that type of performance.”
Mihavetz added another three-pointer in the third quarter, again helping Montrose with early buckets that took the wind out of Grand Junction’s sails. Deep into the period, she continued her efficient night, converting a third triple.
She finished with a season-high 13 points. She’s now scored 19 points over her last two games after scoring 17 in her last 10 and has been a key contributor with rebounds and assists throughout the season.
“Siera had a really good game for us,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “She made some big shots for us.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
