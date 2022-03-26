Tessa Bailey watches and analyzes as her team looks to score more than 50 yards away. She’s Montrose’s biggest fan when the team is in the attack area, knowing any additional scores could help alleviate pressure to play at perfection.
But it might not matter, because when the game is close, that’s when Bailey can play her best.
On Friday against Steamboat Springs, Bailey recorded a season-high 73% save percentage. She had 11 saves on 15 shots on goal during Montrose’s 2-1 win, one in which the Indians’ defense held the Sailors scoreless in the second half.
“Our defense was fantastic. Tessa was great. She only allowed one goal and contested many shots on goal,” teammate Lara Edeker said after Friday’s win.
Bailey, a senior, has been Montrose’s defensive anchor at goalkeeper. She recorded nine saves on Tuesday against Telluride, helping keep Montrose in that contest.
She’s also timely and effective with her passing, waiting for the right teammate to pass to downfield in an effort to generate offense.
“She’s been keeping us within a reasonable distance of a winning game,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said. “Tessa is absolutely doing her part… she makes amazing saves when needed.”
As of Saturday morning, Bailey has 52 saves on the season and has double-digit saves in three of four games. She’s recorded a save percentage of at least 55% or more in all four games (including over 63% in three), an indicator of just how much she’s playing at a high level.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone