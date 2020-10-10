Athlete of the Week: Trent Blundell, MHS football

Early during Friday night’s game against Chatfield, it was clear who was going to dominate the rush attack for Montrose High School. Although the Indians employed four different backs throughout the contest, senior Trent Blundell was a bully offensively and defensively against the Chargers.
Blundell consistently ripped through gaps up the middle, especially in the second half, and scored a pair of touchdowns on the night, including a series where he gained four first downs for the Indians. He capped that series with a 6-yard touchdown run to give Montrose a 36-12 lead.
Defensively, in the third quarter, Blundell finished a play that gave the Indians clear momentum. Sophomore Raul Rascon and Blundell rushed Chatfield’s Ethan Delfino, who fumbled at the Chatfield 5. The ball bounced into the endzone, and it was Blundell who swarmed and tackled Chatfield’s Jake Marschall for the safety.
In the third quarter, Blundell finished a series with his first touchdown of the night to give MHS a commanding 29-6 lead.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.