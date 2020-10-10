Athlete of the Week: Trent Blundell, MHS football

Montrose’s Trent Blundell swarms a Chatfield running back to secure the safety in a 43-12 Montrose win on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Early during Friday night’s game against Chatfield, it was clear who was going to dominate the rush attack for Montrose High School. Although the Indians employed four different backs throughout the contest, senior Trent Blundell was a bully offensively and defensively against the Chargers.

Blundell consistently ripped through gaps up the middle, especially in the second half, and scored a pair of touchdowns on the night, including a series where he gained four first downs for the Indians. He capped that series with a 6-yard touchdown run to give Montrose a 36-12 lead.

Defensively, in the third quarter, Blundell finished a play that gave the Indians clear momentum. Sophomore Raul Rascon and Blundell rushed Chatfield’s Ethan Delfino, who fumbled at the Chatfield 5. The ball bounced into the endzone, and it was Blundell who swarmed and tackled Chatfield’s Jake Marschall for the safety.

In the third quarter, Blundell finished a series with his first touchdown of the night to give MHS a commanding 29-6 lead.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

