Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Mansker, OHS baseball

Needing a win after a rough outing the game prior, Wyatt Mansker tossed what could have been a complete game last Saturday against Meeker, one of the more high powered offenses (102 runs in 10 games) in the 2A Western Slope League.
In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Mansker pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out nine hitters and issuing zero walks. Mansker held the Cowboys scoreless through six innings before they broke through for a run in the seventh that tied the game 1-1. It was one of his finest outings on the season.
Throughout the week, he’s performed with the bat, too. He went into Saturday with a three-game hit streak, hitting .500 (3-for-6) with two doubles and three runs over the three-game stretch.
On the season, his earned run average is 5.41, but that doesn’t tell the whole story (he’s had two outings with 10 runs or more). He’s allowed five runs or less in five of his seven starts, four that were three runs or less, and two one-run outings.
Mansker has been the most reliable pitcher for the Pirates, throwing 32 ⅓ innings, striking out 39 and walking nine.
With the bat, before Saturday’s doubleheader, he led the Pirates in batting average .541, hits (13), RBIs (10), steals (6) and home runs (2). He’s hit safely in all but two games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
