Age: 17
Position: Defensive end and offensive lineman
Team: Montrose High School football
My Favorites:
Pro Athlete: Reggie White
Pro Team: Denver Broncos
Class: History
Movie: Pacific Rim
Actor: Denzel Washington
What college or professional athlete inspires you and why?
“(Houston Texans defensive end) J.J. Watt. I like the way he plays and how he held himself and his attitude. He let it all out on the field.”
What is one of your more memorable moments as an athlete?
“It was probably the sack I had last year against (Grand Junction) Central. It was pretty awesome. It was the first game and first sack.”
What are your plans after graduating from high school?
“I’m just going to work. I’m not really feeling the need to go to college. I’m just going to work at Murdock’s and maybe some ranch work.”
