Ian Rehfeldt
Ian Rehfeldt 

Age: 17

Position: Defensive end and offensive lineman

Team: Montrose High School football

My Favorites:

Pro Athlete: Reggie White

Pro Team: Denver Broncos

Class: History

Movie: Pacific Rim

Actor: Denzel Washington

What college or professional athlete inspires you and why?

“(Houston Texans defensive end) J.J. Watt. I like the way he plays and how he held himself and his attitude. He let it all out on the field.”

What is one of your more memorable moments as an athlete?

“It was probably the sack I had last year against (Grand Junction) Central. It was pretty awesome. It was the first game and first sack.”

What are your plans after graduating from high school?

“I’m just going to work. I’m not really feeling the need to go to college. I’m just going to work at Murdock’s and maybe some ranch work.”

