The last time Montrose boys basketball played in a state title game was 1951. On Sunday, the Indians will play in another, set to face No. 5 Mead at 5:30 p.m. at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
The Indians have been on a historic run, playing strong basketball through their regular season schedule, and upping the ante during postseason play, knocking off Palmer Ridge, Green Mountain, an undefeated Steamboat Springs squad and tournament veterans Longmont to reach the state championship.
Montrose’s success throughout this campaign has come from its scoring depth, defense and the players’ willingness to buy into coach Ryan Voehringer’s philosophy. The Indians’ play has led to an undefeated record (MHS was one of two teams in 4A to enter the state tournament without a loss), four players averaging near or more than 10 points and a defense limiting the opposition to 39 points per contest. As a team, the Indians are well above that mark, averaging 57 points.
The team’s chemistry, too, has been a talking point this season — all players have credited their on and off-court bond as one of many central components to their success.
It’s been a six-man rotation this postseason, with starters Trey Reese, Jordan Jennings, Luke Hutto, Ashden Oberg and Fletcher Cheezum getting some extended time, and Cody Proctor filling a key role off the bench.
Throughout the season, though, second-team contributors like Javier Esparza, Aiden Samuelson, Emilio Ramirez, Jacob Hawks and Alonzo Trujillo have played a role, whether it’s offering solid minutes during a game, or pushing the starters and improving themselves during practice.
Montrose boys basketball will play for its first program title on Sunday, looking to complete a historic run.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
