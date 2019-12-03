Connor Beck
Connor Beck 

 (Andrew Kiser/ Montrose Daily Press)

Age: 15

Team: Montrose High School mountain biking

Favorites:

Pro Athlete: Brendan Fairclough (pro mountain biker)

Class: Social Studies

Movie: Transformers

Song: “Run Wild” by For King and Country

Musician: For King and Country

What college or professional athlete inspires you and why?

Someone who inspires me for mountain biking is our coach, Laurie Brandt. She sees something in me that not many others see.

What is one of your more memorable moments as an athlete?

All of the races are so much fun. (But) my favorite race was the championship race (back in October in Durango).

What are your plans after graduating from high school?

I want to work for the railroad. So I want to see what it all takes to work for them. And I would love to stay with (mountain biking) for sure.

