Senior Makena Liles: Setter
I started getting into volleyball in the seventh grade. I had never played before and my cousins wanted me to try it out, so I did and it worked out great for me.
Other sports: I played baseball, softball and I tried soccer but it turned out not for me.
Favorite High School Class: English
Best High School Class: English
Favorite team role: I enjoy being in a leadership position. I love being able to talk to all of the underclass girls and to see how their lives affect how they act and who they are. I just really enjoy getting to know all of them. We have a great group of juniors and sophomores on our team, and I am so excited to see where they take this team in the future.
Favorite position on the court: Setter. I really enjoy setting the front line up for kills and scoring lots of points.
Expectations: I always felt our team this year was going to be excellent, but I thought it would be a little rougher starting out because last year we went through COVID and the masks and everything. I feel we are on an upward path that is not going to stop.
Future plans: It is my hope to go to Fort Lewis College in Durango and probably study something in business and/or communications. I would love to play college volleyball but I would also enjoy playing intramurals. I just have no idea what the future may hold.
What do you want it to say in the yearbook section that highlights your season: I hope they say that I am kind and have left a legacy that others who follow me can look up to.
Daisey Ibarra: Hitter/Blocker
I started volleyball my freshman year in high school and it was my very first year playing. I didn’t know the rules of the sport and my friend Makena showed me the lines of the court and told me just to hit the ball inside the lines.
Other sports: I run track as well as playing volleyball and I also tried softball but I decided to stick to volleyball and track.
Favorite team role: We are finally seniors and finally have the leadership responsibilities so we can assist in mentoring the younger players and building a cohesive team.
Better blocker or hitter? I think with my stats right now I am better hitter than blocker. I change positions so sometimes go outside or middle and help to set up others. It is a team game and we are a together team.
The team: Our freshman year our team was not as strong as it is now. We have been mentally preparing ourselves and the coaching has gotten more rigorous. This has made this team better and better. You can see the progress on the court. We have prospered and we will continue to prosper because of our team effort.
The future: I am very pleased with where we are now at this point in the young season. I hope we keep winning and I know everyone on this team will try their best to make it so.
I want to join a hiking program, and I want to continue my studies. I am not sure that I am going to play college volleyball, but that is always a possibility. I have thought about Western State and CMU.
What do you want it to say in the yearbook section that highlights your season?: Well, I hope that they write that I am kind and I push everyone to try and do their best at whatever they attempt. I hope they write that we changed the culture of the program.
