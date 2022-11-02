The setting sun dropped below the western hills last Friday evening and a chill settled over the stadium as the Red Hawks and the Cyclones of Pueblo West High School readied to do battle.
Junior running back Austin Zimmer found himself in the middle of the battle as the Red Hawks prevailed by the score of 35-28. Zimmer scored multiple touchdowns, ran several kickoffs back and played an outstanding defensive game.
When asked if he was a native Zimmer replied, “We are from Alamosa. I was born there, and then moved here and I have lived here my whole life. My mom works for Cimarron Creek and my dad works for the power company and he is like the operations manager. I have an older brother and a step brother who is older.
When asked about the academic work at Montrose High School Zimmer said he is just taking normal classes, A.P. Physics, regular math, Algebra II and English, etc. When asked about other sports and activities, Zimmer talked about how he also wrestles and runs track.
When talking football, Zimmer is right at home. When asked about the Pueblo West game Zimmer explained, “I just follow my blockers. Our line did a really good job and our other running backs fakes are really what set up those plays, so fakes can block for us. All of the running backs did a very good job of faking and making sure things were open for me.”
When asked about future plans Zimmer said he is thinking about becoming an electric lineman but is keeping his options open to other possibilities that may arise.
When asked about the playoffs which the Red Hawks have qualified for, Zimmer said, “I am glad we are here and I am glad we have a bye this first week. We have worked really hard especially since our start and I think we have grown a lot. We have a long ways to go still but I believe every week we get better and better. It’s good that we have this bye week so we can heal up and recover and be ready for anyone.”
