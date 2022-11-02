austin zimmer mhs football athlete of the week

Austin Zimmer (3) takes a handoff in a game earlier this season. He is the Montrose Athlete of the Week.

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)

The setting sun dropped below the western hills last Friday evening and a chill settled over the stadium as the Red Hawks and the Cyclones of Pueblo West High School readied to do battle.

Junior running back Austin Zimmer found himself in the middle of the battle as the Red Hawks prevailed by the score of 35-28. Zimmer scored multiple touchdowns, ran several kickoffs back and played an outstanding defensive game.



