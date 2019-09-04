The Montrose-Delta boys soccer matchups are often filled with dramatics, and Tuesday’s game in Montrose was certainly the same.
The Indians were clinging to a 3-2 lead after senior Jorge Baeza drilled the go-ahead goal from about 30 yards out right into the back goalpost. Then with four minutes left to go, fellow senior Sean Alex tacked on two scores to help lift the Indians to a 5-2 win over the Panthers.
“It was super good to have a win against a rival team like (Delta),” MHS coach Cassie Snyder said. “They’re always after us and they’re a quality team so getting a win like that is good for our momentum moving forward.”
Montrose started out with the opening score as midfielder Juan Martinez passed to Bryan Delgado who fired in the goal in the 11th minute.
The Panthers later tied it at the 24-minute mark, but the Indians and Delgado responded less than two minutes later as the senior once again found the back of the net.
Delta got its final goal of the game around the half-hour mark to make the score 2-2.
Snyder said even though Baeza’s shot was ultimately the game-decider, the match could have gone either way in the second half. The Indians had a few scoring opportunities in the last 40 minutes, but a few missed chances gave the Panthers life, she added.
“We had 30 shots on the game,” she said. “I think we handled the game well but we were unlucky with our opportunities.”
Goalie Greg Sheya did his part helping the Indians keep their lead as he finished with eight saves.
Up next, Montrose will battle at Golden at 5 p.m. Friday, and the next day MHS will compete against Air Academy at 1 p.m. on the road.
“We have two tough opponents coming (up) but this result gives us a nice boost of momentum going into those games,” Snyder said. “We’re a super capable team when we come together and play hard.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
