The Indians, the No. 16 seed, arrived in Edwards on Thursday set to play the No. 1 team in 4A, Battle Mountain, a club sporting an undefeated record that had allowed just two goals to opponents all season.
The contest was a rematch of the teams’ game in the 2019 4A playoff bracket, where the Indians faced off against the Huskies in the second round. The latter won 1-0, advancing to the quarterfinals.
On Thursday, the Huskies did it again.
With plenty of playoff experience within the Battle Mountain group, and a versatile roster, the Huskies defeated Montrose 5-0 in frigid, snowy conditions. The win was Battle Mountain’s fourth straight over Montrose, dating back to 2018. Since 2009, the Huskies have led the head-to-head series 9-2-2, with Montrose capturing wins in 2010 and 2017.
Both teams had to wait 45 minutes due to weather, delaying the game even further for the Indians who traveled nearly three hours for the contest.
Once the game started, the Huskies’ experience (11 seniors) and ball possession quickly overwhelmed an Indians squad filled with younger players.
“It was a difficult mental situation for us, traveling and playing a team we know is talented,” Indians coach Cassie Snyder said. “(Montrose) battled, but we made some bad decisions that really cost us our goals and we actually had a really hard time possessing, even though we’re such a great possession team.”
Montrose recorded its lowest possession total on the season against Battle Mountain, and though the Indians allowed a pair of goals in the first half, they were within striking distance on a few opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize, which stung even more considering the Huskies played flawlessly fundamentally.
“It was a whole team effort from Battle Mountain,” Snyder said. “They’re a very good possession team, with one or two touches and then they distribute, and their speed of play is faster than any team we’ve seen this year. It’s a quality team that’s coached well.”
The Huskies, coached by David Cope, were led by season scoring leader Kevin Chavez, who chipped in a pair of goals. Teammates Bryant Ramirez, Sam Koontz and Miles Jarnot scored once each, and were aided by Braulio Aguayo, who had three assists.
Montrose’s Adriel Encarnacion had his own chance to score 10 minutes into the second half, but couldn’t convert. There was a 15 minute period in the second half where Montrose had its best chances to score, but nothing came of it.
It didn’t help that conditions weren’t ideal, with low temperatures, a delay to the start of the game and snow and hail coming down on the field at one point. But this group of Indians is younger, with just two seniors (J.T. Imus and Diego Vargas) and multiple juniors, and the majority sophomores.
Imus, and Aiden Harrell, were the only two Indians with playoff experience.
“I thought it was a fabulous performance considering their experience and youth,” Snyder said. “We got top 16 right out of the gate and finished just as well as last year. I’m super proud of the kids and they don't need to be disappointed. We’ve got tons of kids coming back and we’re going to be really tough.”
The Indians finish the 2021 spring season with a 6-4 record, including 6-2 in conference play which netted them the Southwestern League Crown. Unlike previous seasons, the Indians won’t have to wait a full year to play in another campaign. As long as the season schedule isn’t altered like it was for the 2020-2021 cycle, the Indians, now with some more experience, will return this fall.
