Up by two sets against a top 3A team in Bayfield High School, Montrose was mere points away from securing the straight-sets sweep on Saturday. The Indians were dominant in the first two sets, pushing the Wolverines out of sorts.
Both teams were deadlocked at 24-24 in the third set, trading points back and forth. But it was the Wolverines who capitalized, securing the set’s final two points to keep Montrose from celebrating.
The momentum boost only propelled the Wolverines further, who jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the fourth set. It was then that Montrose lost one of their leaders, Madisen Matoush, to injury. The junior fell to the ground, clutching her right ankle, and walked off the court and didn’t return for the rest of the game.
The loss of Matoush changed the dynamics of the Indians’ offense, and with Wolverines turning to some in-game adjustments, including placing Annie Fusco and Kenasea Byrd, two of Bayfield’s taller players, up the middle to block Montrose’s outside hitters, the game became a totally different to the one that was played through for the first half of the contest.
With that, the Wolverines secured the fourth set 25-20, and staved off a Montrose comeback in the fifth set, winning 15-9 to take the match 3-2.
“We showed up really well in the first and second set, and they (Bayfield) really came back and showed us their true selves and came back with harder swings and better digs,” Montrose’s Kelsey Rocco said after the game. “Defensively, I think we got a little nervous, but we fought our best and Madi getting hurt was a let down.”
Matoush was having another solid day from the outside, up to 11 kills through two-and-a-half sets before her departure. She, Rocco and Taylor Foster found an early rhythm, guiding Montrose to 25-19 and 25-14 wins in the first two sets. The Indians’ passing was strong, too.
Bayfield coach Terene Foutz, though, made key, game-changing adjustments. Foutz began to rotate her outside hitters to the middle, which allowed Fusco to register blocks up front and also net some key kills on the outside, repeatedly taking advantage of an open space on the left towards Montrose’s side, including the deciding kill in set No. 3.
“Jaedyn (Key) was able to tip a ball in, turn a ball to the left corner and we just needed more of those offensive shots,” Indians coach Shane Forrest said. “I’m still very happy with the outside hitters, even with the big block, I think they were hanging in, it just didn’t come as easy.”
The adjustments added pressure to the Montrose defense. It showed in the third set, where neither team could go on an extended run. Montrose’es only lead in the set was 2-1, with Bayfield taking control thereafter, and their biggest lead at 18-15 several dozens of points later.
The Indians, after a brief dry spell, were making some headway in the fourth set despite a seven-point deficit. The loss of Matoush, however, only added to the difficulty Montrose was facing.
“It was just a little frustrating because everyone looks up to her,” Rocco said of the loss of Matoush. “It’s a big loss for us and we tried to play through it, but just didn’t quite make it.”
The Indians serving in the final two sets wasn’t what it was earlier in the game, fueling the Wolverines’ comeback. Montrose sent across one too many safe balls, too, which were delivered right back with authority by Bayfield.
The loss moves the Indians to 8-6, but considering it’s a loss to a strong Bayfield team, it won’t necessarily damage Montrose’s regional hopes.
Montrose remained at No. 19 in the RPI standings as of Saturday morning. A selection within the top 24 in 4A will get them into regionals.
