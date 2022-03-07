BROOMFIELD – The Montrose High School girls climbing team won the state championship in competition with nine other statewide teams on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the G-1 Climbing and Fitness Center in Broomfield.
Seniors Kassie Yeager, Sarah Hartman, Megan Neubaum and freshman Audrey Righter were the top team. Righter placed sixth, Neubaum was 15th, Yeager, 16th and Hartman 44th.
The MHS team totaled 22,819 points, ahead of Golden High School (second), Mountain Valley (third) and Cherry Creek, fourth.
Points are awarded on a 1 (easiest) to 20 (most difficult) climb. There are also points in the bouldering competition when climbers compete with a harness.
The state championship team was honored at the MHS basketball game halftime Mar. 2 by principal Jim Barnhill.
“We weren’t expected to win, maybe finish no higher than third,” said coach Chris Righter Saturday. “The big schools have amazing climbing facilities to compete and practice in. It’s a big deal for Montrose to win.”
The MHS boys climbing team placed eighth in the state tournament. Ash Brown (15th), Zack Morris (54th) and Duncan Canfield (60th) competed.
Junior varsity climbers received state championship experience as well. Those climbers included Tessa Bailey, Natasha Duncan, Dylan Jessop, Miles Maxwell, Luca Motley, Altan Brown.
In the junior varsity bracket of the tournament, the JV boys won fourth place, the girls, sixth place.
Coaches for the climbing team are Righter, Cody Meyer, Aaron Wilcox, and Laurel Meyer.
The MHS climbing team has been competing since for 15 years and competes in the American Scholastic Climbing League.
“It’s cool how Kassie, Sarah and Megan won. Being a state champion says a lot,” added Righter. “They began as freshmen climbers and got better and better every year.”
