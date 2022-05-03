Last summer, in an empty field behind Columbine Middle School, stood Tessa Bailey. In her hands was her goalie stick. In front of her was Chris Allison, the head girls lacrosse coach at Montrose High School.
Behind Bailey was a lacrosse net. With her knees bent, arms up and her eyes lasered in on the ball nestled in the pocket of Allison’s stick, Bailey blocked shots Allison sent forth.
The day was another Saturday for most, but for Bailey, it was another chance to work on her save technique and hand-eye coordination.
“Chris would shoot on me for a couple hours on end,” Bailey said. “It felt like almost every day or at least once a week throughout the summer I was out there with him.”
Bailey’s work in the offseason came in anticipation of the 2022 season, Bailey’s last at the prep level. If she was going to build on her junior season in which she recorded 84 saves and a .459 save percentage — solid, but nothing spectacular — she knew she had to do more.
“It’s kept her head in the game in the offseason,” Allison said of Bailey’s training. “The better she gets, the more she wants it.”
She climbs in the winter, which helps her mobility, Bailey said. She, unintentionally, has enrolled in physical education at MHS for three years despite needing just 1.5 credits in the class to graduate.
Her offseason weight training helps keep her agile, and she borrows Allison’s agility ladders, which she uses in the morning to keep her feet active.
But that single net at Columbine has been the home outside of home for Bailey.
She and Allison have spent numerous summer and fall weekends at the field over the past two years, and would stomach colder conditions during the winter months if the weather was just right.
Bailey’s training has culminated into a standout senior season. She has played in 12 games and ranks ninth in all of Colorado in save percentage (.599) and is fifth in 4A. Her 170 saves are second-best in Colorado. She ranks first in both categories in the 4A Mountain West League, which is the division Montrose plays in.
She has recorded a save percentage of .600 or better in 10 of 12 games and had a season-high .916 save percentage in a 2-1 win over Steamboat Springs — she saved a whopping 11 of 12 shots.
Her work ethic and dedication to the sport also paid off in another way: Bailey is headed to the University of Wisconsin-Stout to play Division III women’s lacrosse.
Next spring will be the first season UW-Stout will field a women’s lacrosse team, but Bailey is no stranger to helping build a program from the ground up — she was a freshman during the inaugural season for MHS’s girls lacrosse program.
Jordyn Merkel, who was recently hired as the head coach, recruited Bailey to help build the program at UW-Stout.
“I really owe it all to Chris,” Bailey said. “He’s been such a good coach for my seven years of lacrosse. He’s been huge in my career.”
Bailey got her lacrosse start on Allison’s sixth grade boys team, a path most active MHS girls lacrosse players have taken.
Bailey wasn’t interested in running up and down the field, a must for attackers and midfielders, so Allison picked a new spot for her.
“I told her she could be the goalie,” Allison said. “It’s what she wanted. She took a few hard ones and realized she could do it.”
As Bailey improved, her love for the sport grew. Her talent was unquestioned.
“She’s always been a good goalie,” Allison said.
During Bailey’s freshman campaign, Allison would stop by Montrose’s practices and coach the goalkeepers after finishing rec practices.
“I’m glad I did that,” Allison said.
This season, Bailey has morphed into the “quarterback” of Montrose’s defense, Allison said, and has helped anchor one of the team’s strongest units.
“The defense has been putting in the work,” Bailey said. “We’ve been working on playing on the opponents’ hips. Our defense can be aggressive and we’re doing pretty well.”
Co-captain and attacker Lara Edeker, who’s well on her way to lead Montrose in goals for the second consecutive season, sent praise the defense’s way following the 2-1 win over Steamboat.
“Our defense was fantastic,” Edeker said. “Tessa did great. She only allowed one goal.”
Two days after Montrose’s 12-2 loss to Durango last Thursday, Bailey was back in a familiar place — lacrosse goalie stick in her hands, training at Columbine, receiving shots from Allison.
She has two games left at the prep level with a chance to pad her resume before she starts training again, but this time, it will be in anticipation of her first collegiate season.
“I’m really excited to get out there and start (my college career),” Bailey said. “It’s just a perfect fit for me.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press