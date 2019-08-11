Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff will discuss a variety of big-game management topics at a public meeting from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the north ballroom of the Western Colorado University Student Center in Gunnison.
• Pronghorn (7 - 7:30 p.m.):
The Gunnison office is revising the pronghorn herd management plan for the basin. This will be a 10-year plan that sets the management objectives. Over the life of the plan, harvest allocations will be determined annually in order to meet or maintain the established objectives.
• Black bears (7:30 - 8 p.m.):
The first population management plan for black bears in the Gunnison Basin will be drafted soon. This will also be a 10-year plan that sets the management objectives. Over the life of the plan, harvest allocations will be determined annually in order to meet or maintain these established objectives.
Hunt-code and local season changes for bighorns, deer, and elk (8 - 8:30 p.m.):
Local CPW staff will be proposing some modifications of some hunt-codes and seasons regarding: bighorn sheep in select units, reinstating mule deer doe seasons in the Gunnison Basin, and some potential modifications to elk sub-unit boundaries in GMU 521 and GMU 54.
For each topic, interested stakeholders are encouraged to come and listen to background information and fill out a questionnaire/comment form at the meeting. CPW staff will be onhand to answer questions after the meeting.
