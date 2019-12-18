The Lloyd McMillian Memorial Gymnasium will be busy over the course of the next few days, hosting a Montrose/Olathe wrestling dual meet Wednesday before making way for the three-day 2019 Alpine Bank Black Canyon Classic from Thursday to Saturday.
Let’s start with the latter event, which is sponsored by Alpine Bank and the City of Montrose, as the Montrose Indians hoop teams will welcome in Woodland Park, Pagosa Springs, Roaring Fork and Palisade.
Both Montrose basketball teams are heading into the Black Canyon Classic after beginning the season on a positive note.
The Lady Indians are entering their home tourney with a 5-1 overall record and are fresh off a tournament win in Glenwood Springs.
The girls team will start the Black Canyon Classic with Woodland Park at 6 p.m., Thursday, followed by Roaring Fork with a start time also at 6 on Friday, and then Palisade at 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
Montrose hope to claim victory at its own tournament for the second-straight year after winning by double-digits against all three teams it faced a season ago.
But repeating won’t be easy as Montrose will have a tough test in Roaring Fork. Like the Lady Indians, the Rams are entering the tournament with a 4-1 record.
Meanwhile, Woodland Park and Palisade are heading in with a combined 1-7 mark. (Woodland Park did play against Pueblo Central on Tuesday, but the result wasn’t finished before the Montrose Daily Press deadline.)
The Montrose boys hoops team has also been on a tear as the Indians have gone 2-1 in both Coronado and Glenwood tournaments to start the season.
The Indians will kick off the Black Canyon Classic by battling Roaring Fork (1-4) at 7:45 p.m., Thursday. They’ll follow that up by fighting Pagosa Springs (1-2) at 7:45 p.m., Friday and then close the tournament out at 2:15 p.m., Saturday against Palisade (3-3).
The boys team is hoping to avenge a pair of last season losses against Pagosa Springs and Palisade. The Indians lost to the former Pirates squad in double overtime the year before while the Bulldogs led wire-to-wire against the Indians.
But Montrose is sure the favorite to win its own tournament
The cost to enter the Black Canyon Classic is $5 per day for adults; students and seniors get in for $4. A tournament pass for all three days costs $12.
Montrose-Olathe dual
Before any basketball takes center stage, the Indians and Pirates will duke it out at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in the Montrose-Olathe dual.
This matchup is always a high point of the season for both squads as its the only time a Montrose and Olathe team battle each other in a head-to-head matchup in the regular season.
However, this year features two opponents on opposite ends. The Indians are entering this dual with a deeper roster compared to most years. This Olathe team has a smaller and younger core.
Both Olathe and Montrose teams will give it their all when they take the mat.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
