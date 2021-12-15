Montrose High School boys basketball (6-0), fresh off its second straight 3-0 tournament, will host three teams at the Black Canyon Classic this week.
At the 2021 Demon Invitational, the Indians defeated Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Moffat County handedly. They outscored the Rams and Bulldogs by 30 or more and nearly matched that on Friday against the Demons, winning by 27.
Montrose, now ranked No. 5 in 4A, will play Roaring Fork (2-3) on Thursday, Pagosa Springs (3-2) on Friday and Palisade (2-4) on Saturday.
Pagosa Springs has won two of its past three meetings against Montrose. Two of those wins were at the Black Canyon Classic (2018 and 2019).
In their past two meetings, the Indians and Bulldogs have split the series 1-1. Palisade won at the Black Canyon Classic in 2018, but Montrose returned the favor with a one-point victory in 2019.
Including last weekend’s win, Montrose has defeated Roaring Fork in the team’s last three meetings. Montrose won two of those, back-to-back, in 2018 and 2019.
To date this season, Luke Hutto’s 39 rebounds and seven blocks through six games are both team bests, but his 81 points are second to Fletcher Cheezum’s 86.
Cheezum, Montrose’s best three-point threat, is shooting 51% from deep and is on fire as of late — he knocked down 8-of-12 three-point attempts at the Demon Invitational. He scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting against Moffat County, a team-high mark.
“I’m hoping he can shoot that percentage for us when we’re in a tight game later this season,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said.
Montrose’s Trey Reese already has 33 assists and 14 steals through six games. He’s currently outpacing his averages from last year and is on pace to eclipse his steals total from last season (33).
“His positioning is a lot better. He’s always had good foot speed,” Voehringer said of Reese’s defensive play. “He’s not scoring for us right now, but he’s distributing the ball extremely well and he’s our floor general. We go as he goes. He’s playing well on both ends.”
Reese and Cheezum are two from a starting five that rested for most of the second half in all three games last week.
Securing double-digit leads by halftime, the starters did their job, which gave the second five multiple opportunities to play extended minutes.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Voehringer said. “You want your varsity guys to play the majority of the minutes in crunch time down the road, but it’s good for the young guys to get minutes, too.”
Tip-off against Roaring Fork on Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m.
Girls looking forward to friendly confines of Lloyd McMillan Gym
After a dominant win over Roaring Fork on Thursday, MHS girls basketball lost two in a row, losing to Cañon City on Friday and Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Montrose faced a three-point deficit heading into the second quarter against the host Demons, but the latter extended their advantage to six before halftime.
Offensively, Montrose scored just 12 points in the second half to Glenwood Springs’ 15, unable to close the gap.
“They came out with a 1-2-2 zone that we were ready and had a plan for,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “But for the third game in three days on the road for the second straight weekend, we came out with pretty good energy and played hard on both ends.”
For many on the roster, the three-game road trip tournaments are a first. There were no regular season tournaments last winter due to the pandemic and a later start to the campaign.
Varsity veteran Taylor Yanosky has adjusted quickly, however, scoring in double digits for the third time in six games. She had 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting against Glenwood.
Taygan Rocco was the only other scorer in double digits, with 11. Ashley Ortega added six and Heather Power had two on a day Montrose shot 32% (15-of-47) from the floor.
Montrose’s turnover-to-assist ratio was skewed; the Indians had eight assists to 18 turnovers.
“We’re seeing a lot of press and a lot of pressure right now,” Skiff said. “We’re working on it, getting better on it and doing things offensively to combat that. We want to play at our pace, but we’re just getting a little sped up right now.”
The girls will face Roaring Fork, Delta and Palisade over the three-game home tournament. The home atmosphere is expected to provide a welcome change of pace.
“We’re going to see good basketball teams,” Skiff said. “Delta is a good test for us and so is Palisade. Roaring Fork will pose some looks that we need to be ready for. We’re excited to be home.”
The girls’ game against Roaring Fork is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
