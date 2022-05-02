Black Canyon Gymnastics qualifies nine to regionals

Marisha Lutz and Emarie Simpson will be representing Black Canyon Gymnastics at regionals in San Antonio, TX on May 7-8.
Black Canyon Gymnastics started their season in Orlando, FL in January and they have been on the road ever since, competing in Colorado Springs, Denver and Grand Junction.
To qualify to regionals, athletes must score a 34.00 all around or higher at their state meet. Seven states will be represented at Regionals including teams from Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming and Colorado.
“This has been a fun year for us,” Black Canyon Gymnastics coach KJ Almgren said. “We have seen so much personal growth through all our athletes. We couldn’t be prouder to see these ladies out there doing what they love.”
“The girls learning to compete on a bigger stage will help them through all aspects of their lives from leaning how to deal with pressure to adapting to new situations and how much hard work pays off,” coach Jessica Yarnell said.
Placing at their state meet were:
June Freese, sixth on beam; Lucy Maxwell, first on beam; Alaina Smethurst, first on bars, sixth on Beam, sixth on bars, fifth all-around; Izzy Mott, fifth on beam; Emarie Simpson, seventh on vault, 10th on floor; Marisha Lutz, third on vault, ninth on bars, 10th on beam, ninth on floor and seventh all-around; Olivia Schmidt, fifth on vault, ninth on floor and eighth all-around.
On May 7, Black Canyon Gymnastics will also be hosting a meet with 215 gymnasts from across western Colorado with seven teams represented. These athletes will be trying to qualify to the bronze and silver state championship held the first two weekends of June.
