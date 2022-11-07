The pounding you are hearing are basketballs being dribbled at the fifteen gymnasiums scattered throughout the Rocky Mountain west as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference begins play in the 2022-23 season.
The Yellow Jackets of Black Hills State located in Spearfish, South Dakota took top honors in the league last season and are primed for another run at the title. The Jackets magical run into the final four of the NCAA Division 2 national championship tournament set up the Yellow Jackets to be favored once again to win the league title.
The reigning RMAC Coach of the Year, Ryan Thomson, returns to Black Hills State looking to equal or surpass his team’s 21-22 overall record of 26-8 and another league championship. Leading scorer Joel Scott (23.1 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and 21 double-doubles) and teammate Matthew Ragsdale (21.5 ppg) along with several veterans who are intent on winning it all once again this season.
The RMAC coaches poll is listed below and is the result of league-wide voting. Coaches were unable to vote for their own schools. Black Hills State received 14 first place votes while Colorado School of Mines garnered a single vote.
Institution First Place Votes Points
# 1 Black Hills State 14 196
# 2 Colorado Mesa 178
# 3 CO. Mines 1 169
# 4 Fort Lewis 152
# 5 UCCS 138
# 6 Regis 125
# 7 Metro State Denver 105
# 8 CSU Pueblo 89
# 9 N. Mexico Highlands 84
# 10 Westminster 84
# 11 South Dakota Mines 80
# 12 Adams State 55
# 13 Colorado Christian 39
# 14 Chadron State 37
# 15 Western Colorado 28
It all starts for keeps on Friday evening with a dozen games on Friday evening and then thirteen games scheduled for Saturday evening.
