Montrose High School’s Cora Blowers blasted a grand slam Thursday evening to help the Lady Indians best the Delta Panthers, 13-3, in a shortened five-inning game at home.
“The offense played well,” Montrose coach Joe Bollinger said. “Everybody got up and hit the ball. And when you hit the ball, you put pressure on the defense.”
After trailing 11-1 after three, the Panthers were able to cut into the double-digit lead with scores in the third and fourth innings. But the Lady Indians got back up to a 10-run advantage in the fifth to force the mercy rule.
Kylie Morris started the scoring with an RBI groundout which scored Jasmyne Aragon. Grace Ancell then came up to the plate and crushed a double to left field which scored the aforementioned Blowers to end the game.
Bollinger called Ancell’s hit as “clutch” which he also said about his players who helped spring out to the early 11-1 lead.
This contest also featured some players in starting spots for the first time. That was the case for freshman Mariah Garcia.
She said starting her first varsity game was “nerve wracking.” But she didn’t seem anxious out on the diamond as she finished the contest going 2-for-3.
“She’s always been a good hitter,” Bollinger said of Garcia. “She just started getting aggressive earlier this week so that’s why we decided to put her in there.”
Starting pitcher Kennadie Minerich got the win, going five innings while allowing three runs.
With the win, Montrose moves to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Southwestern League play.
This contest also has the Lady Indians regionals-bound while still having two games left on the schedule.
Bollinger said Thursday’s contest helped the players get ready for the postseason. They all have shown better hitting and a stronger defensive effort since the season began, he added.
Garcia said knowing that the team will go to regionals will help her because she’ll get the experience of competing against some of the best teams in Colorado.
But, before then, Montrose has one last home game. It’ll start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the Lady Indians host the Fruita Monument Wildcats.
This contest will also be Senior Night; the team’s only seniors, Minerich and Aragon, will be honored before the game.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
