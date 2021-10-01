Montrose High School’s softball team netted itself a much needed victory Friday.

Coming off a 15-0 loss against Grand Junction Central on Thursday, Montrose (9-8) held off a late Delta rally to win 5-3 and move back above .500.

Delta took an early lead, scoring once in the fourth inning. Montrose immediately answered with five runs in the fifth. Baeli Mineich drove in the game-tying run, and Andie Blowers clobbered a two-run home run.

Malaya Becenti scorched an RBI single and Aby England capped off the rally with an RBI hit of her own.

Lara Edeker had three hits for Montrose and Minerich was electric on the mound, striking out eight across 7 innings. 

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Indians, who were outscored 44-7 during the stretch. Montrose suffered a doubleheader sweep by Rifle last Saturday and Central, one of the best teams in all of 5A, swept the season series, outscoring Montrose 25-0 across two games.

Montrose’s victory on Friday gives them momentum heading into the season’s final week. The Indians will finish with four straight road games, starting with Fruita (8-11) on Thursday, Gunnison (9-10) on Friday and a pair of games against Grand Junction (3-15) next Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, Montrose remained at No. 34 in 4A, two spots outside of the playoff picture.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

