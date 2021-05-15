Last week, Grand Junction’s talented Emma Aubert, it’s No. 1 singles player, had Montrose’s Cora Blowers in knots during a tennis match at Montrose High School. Aubert had lost zero games to that point, dominating her way through two 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Aubert has kept up the pace, still undefeated on the season as of Thursday, but the match was a turning point for the Indians’ No. 1 singles player and only senior.
After a few days of rest and practice, Blowers has played her way to three straight match victories, all in two sets. She’s lost just seven of her past 36 games, utilizing her forehand and generating more top spin to pressure opponents.
“It’s definitely going up after playing (Aubert), who’s really good,” Blowers said of her confidence level after Thursday’s match. “I’ve been playing a lot more relaxed and it’s helping me flow through my game better.”
Blowers played relaxed on Thursday, defeating Fruita’s Lauren Vance 6-2, 6-2.
“I was moving way too fast again, and wasn’t taking any time to just relax and let myself breathe,” she said of her performance against Aubert. “I would say that’s probably a lot of the girls’ problem on our team — we get really stressed out and don’t play as we should. So I’ve just been relaxing more and playing my game.”
That calm approach has been adopted by Andie Blowers, a freshman who’s started her high school career with four wins in five matches. The freshman is currently riding a three-match win streak, like Cora, and hasn’t lost since May 4, winning the past three matches in two sets, including a 6-0, 6-1 win over Delta senior Alyssa Bayles, and a 6-2, 6-0 win on Thursday against Fruita’s Abby Deeths.
“Andie’s really special,” Montrose head coach Jim Aragon said. “You can just see the aura of confidence she has. The way she holds herself. It’s almost like it’s her court. Andie really has a bright future for the next three years here.”
After defeating Delta as a team earlier this week 4-3, where No. 3 singles player Katy Story picked up her first win (6-3, 6-4), Montrose lost 5-2 to Durango and Fruita.
The focus now, though, isn’t so much on generating immediate wins, Aragon said — the players are likely aiming to be playing their best near the end of the season, at regionals. Improving practice-to-practice, match-to-match are much more immediate goals, especially for the freshmen playing the sport for the first time.
“They’ve grown immensely since the beginning of the season,” Cora said of the younger players. “A lot of them hadn’t ever played before, but they’ve grown like crazy. They’re becoming really good tennis players and they’re learning how to play the game and their games.”
Some of those younger players were moved around, bouncing from the different doubles teams. Melaina Yender moved from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 doubles, alongside freshmen Rhyan Neary, and Violet Noel is now playing No. 2 doubles with Pragati Chaudhary.
Alyssa Omen moved from No. 2 doubles to No. 3 doubles, and has played with Samantha Go for three straight matches.
The moves are arranged since doubles teams are set by talent level, and they’ve all played competitively recently. Neary and Yender nearly won their match in Delta, losing by a few games (6-3, 7-5), and Oman and Go played Addie Cady and Lola Bradshaw of Durango close, but lost 6-3, 6-4.
Chaudhary and Noel lost in Delta, but took the match to three sets, winning the second, and Montrose freshmen Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, the No. 4 doubles team, defeated Delta opponents Oaklee Hughes and Kierstin Taylor 6-1, 6-0.
“Our doubles are really young,” Aragon said. “What I’m hoping from them is every match, every week we see improvement… when we get to regionals, maybe we can challenge and get the girls to state.”
Montrose will continue its season next week in Grand Junction to face the Tigers and Grand Junction Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.