Montrose senior Cora Blowers won her second straight match Wednesday, defeating Durango’s Jenna Baker 6-1, 6-1 in a final tune-up before regionals.
Blowers also won on Tuesday in Fruita, winning in two sets against Lauren Vance. She finished the season 7-2 and could secure the No. 2 seed next Friday in 4A’s Region 8. (Cora was also honored before the matches started as a senior playing her final high school regular season match.)
“A lot of consistency, rather than just trying to hit the ball hard,” Blowers said of her performance the past two days. “When I do get an open shot, I’m making shots that I can make.”
Blowers utilized plenty of spin on her shots against Baker, using the whole court to place her returns on a day of overcast and slight winds. All of her wins have come in two sets this season.
At No. 2 singles, Andie Blowers ended her regular season with a win against Ellie Davenport, 6-2, 6-4. She lost to Fruita’s Abby Deeths, who won 6-2, 6-4 Tuesday, in her return from quarantine, and used Wednesday to get back in a groove, even though she felt “off” after the extended break.
“I’ve been doing a lot of volleys, coming to the net a lot, and I feel like we don’t see that a lot in No. 2 singles,” Andie said of what’s been working for her as of late. “I think that’s really been an advantage against some of the girls.”
Andie finishes the season 5-2, and is likely to receive a higher seed at regionals.
Fellow freshman Katy Story has used practice time to improve her footwork and power, and those traits were on display Wednesday. She traded returns with Mia Boughton, who won the match 6-3, 6-1, but it was clear Story is a play or two away from winning more games consistently.
She’s also played experienced players at No. 3 singles, but the experience and a productive offseason could result in a strong sophomore season, Story said after the match.
She got to deuce (when each player has four points and the score is 40-40) on plenty of games during a loss at Fruita Tuesday, but couldn't quite finish, said Montrose assistant coach Tony Ryan, who added Story has improved more than the final score (0-6, 0-6) would indicate.
“I’ve been pretty behind the whole season, but I feel like I’ve definitely had some good plays,” Story added. “I’m playing people that are better than me, but I think it will be good next season. I’m glad that I got a chance to play.”
“She’s hitting through the ball better, and we’ve been working on her technique in practice, and it’s starting to pay off,” Montrose head coach Jim Aragon said of Story. “Usually towards the end of the year, towards regionals, the girls start developing and everything starts to come together for them.”
That sentiment rings true for No. 1 doubles team Rhyan Neary and Melaina Yender, who played into a tiebreaker on the first set, losing 7-6, and kept pace with Sydney Pritchard and Amanda Whidden in the second set, a 6-4 defeat.
Neary and Yender lost 6-0, 6-0 on Tuesday in Fruita, not a clear indicator of how they played overall, but they head into regionals playing their best tennis.
“They’re just getting better on their ground strokes, getting better on their volleys, and they’re decision making — all the things that make a good tennis player,” Aragon said. “That makes them more consistent. They’re still learning, but they’re getting better at all those things.”
Montrose’s No. 2, 3 and 4 doubles team also lost, but used another match to gain more time on the court as they continue to learn. Violet Noel, Samantha Go, Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales are all freshmen that played varsity this season, giving them a head start on improving their play for future matches in their sophomore and junior years.
Najar and Rosales, at No. 4 doubles, won four games combined Wednesday against Hazel Cleaves and Ellie Melean, but lost the match 3-6, 1-6.
Every player on varsity will head to regionals, set for next Friday at Colorado Mesa University. The doubles teams are likely to slot in at lower seeds, due to record, but have a chance to make state if they win in the first round.
In singles, the top two players will head to state this season. Andie, Cora and Story can all reach the state tournament with a first-round victory.
Regional seeding could be released by the end of the week, Ryan said.
