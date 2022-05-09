The team of Lois Meredith and Terry Walker fired an even par 36 to win the gross strokes bracket of the annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament Saturday at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The team of Donna Rousse and Christy Young won the net strokes competition with an adjusted three-under par 33.
The team of Denise Swanson and Connie Bingamon finished second in the gross bracket with a five over par 41. Paula Curtis and Brooke Barry were third, also with a 41. Becky Clarke and Donna Schutzius were second in the net stroke competition with a two-under 34. The team of Katherine Pierce and Randi Cooley were a shot back at 35.
Fifty-two golfers played in the nine-hole, scramble format fundraising tournament with proceeds benefiting Bosom Buddies, a Montrose breast cancer support group. It was sponsored by the Black Canyon Ladies Golf Association. The tournament has been held for almost 20 years.
Holes-in-one for Richmond, Custer
Montrose golfers Noah Richmond and Donnin Custer scored holes-in-one in play at the Black Canyon Golf Course in April. Richmond, a member of the Montrose High School boys golf team, recorded his first ace using a six-iron on the 205-yard par three ninth hole on April 3. Custer scored his 1 on the 180-yard par three 11th hole on April 21.
MJGA summer camp signup
Registration for the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance summer camp is underway. Students will learn the fundamentals of the game, rules, etiquette, and other facets. The three local golf courses – Black Canyon, Cobble Creek, The Bridges – will all be participating with instruction by PGA professionals and members of the two high school golf teams.
Campers will be able to play each course for free one time a week during the instruction. The camp will be broken into three age groups with different times during the one-day per week, seven-week camp. At the camp’s end, the annual Jack Pixler Tournament will be held with players flighted based upon ability and age.
Costs are $100 each with a $15 discount for each addition child from a family.
The MJGA was started in 2019 and typically attracts more than 100 young golfers. The first camp will be June 7 at Cobble Creek. For information about the MJGA, contact the pro shops at the three courses.
1-person, better ball
The Links at Cobble Creek will have a one-person, two-day better ball tournament May 14-15.
Golfers will be flighted by ability and there will be combination flight as needed. Men and women will play from the tees they usually play from.
4A regional golf
The Links at Cobble will host the girls 4A high school golf tournament May 23. High school teams from 19 schools, including 10 from the Front Range, will compete. Last year, four Montrose High School golfers, Siera Mihavetz, Savanah Piquette, Giada Amundson and Kendyll Bernatis qualified for the post-season competition.