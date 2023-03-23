The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls track athletes finished first and second at the Delta Panthers Invitational last weekend in Delta.
The boys team amassed 218.5 points, claiming first place. The Red Hawk girls team scored 94 points and claimed second place behind the Cedaredge Bruins.
Lisa Sutherland of Nucla won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.84 seconds. Audrey Righter of Montrose finished second with a time of 13.85 seconds.
Sarah McGarry of Montrose won the girls 200-meter dash with a posted time of 27.12 seconds. Maliah Leiba of Montrose finished in seventh place.
The girls 400-meter dash was won by Flo Hawley of Crested Butte Community School with a time of 1:10.67 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Summer Walchle finished in fourth place.
Sutherland also claimed victory in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 16.62 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Madison Lucero placed third, with a time of 18.25 seconds. Montrose’s Haven Johnson placed fifth, posting a time of 20.72 seconds.
Sutherland notched a third win, this time in the 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 49.02 seconds. The next three finishers, Lucero, Johnson and Autumn Schenck, took second, third and fourth all run for the Montrose Red Hawks.
In the finals of the girls 4x100 meter relay, the event was won by the Montrose Red Hawks relay team with a time of 53.74 seconds.
In the girls 4X200 meter relay, Cedaredge won with a time of 1:54.61 seconds. The Olathe Pirates girls team finished in second place.
In the girls 800-meter sprint medley relay finals, Cedaredge was victorious posting a time of 2:19.05 seconds. The Montrose Red Hawks finished in third place with a time of 2:23.68 seconds.
In the girls high jump finals Hadassah Payne of Cedaredge soared to top honors with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Montrose’s McGarry finished in third place with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
In the girls’ long jump finals, McGarry won with a leap of 16.07.00 feet. Montrose’s Leiba and Hope Stephens also finished in the Top 12.
The boys 100 meter dash saw Amaris Mora of the Red Hawks post a time of 11:35 seconds to claim first place.
Mora then doubled his wins by winning the 200-meter dash posting a time of 23,07 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Junior Rodriquez finished in second place posting a time of 23.34 seconds.
The boys 1600-meter run saw the Red Hawks take the top two places. Jonas Graff won the event with a time of 5:50.75 seconds, while teammate Zack Morris finished second with a time of 5:07.33 seconds.
The 3200-meter run was also a Montrose double. Elijah Echols won, posting a time of 10:59.36 seconds, while Mekhi Mangrum took second with a time of 11:12.36 seconds.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles the Red Hawks took two of the top three places. Logan Tullis of Cedaredge won the event, while Jaxon Killen and Will Taylor placed second and third.
Killen also placed in the 300-meter hurdles by finishing third. Logan Tullis of Cedaredge won the race.
Montrose did well in the relays. The Red Hawks won the 4X100 meter relay, finished third in the 4x200 meter relay, third in the 4x400 meter relay and won the 4x800 meter relay.
The Red Hawks’ Will Taylor won the boys high jump, posting a height of 5:11.00 inches. Montrose’s Mora placed second in the long jump, leaping 20:04.00 inches.
Montrose took the top two spots in the Triple Jump: Dylon Jesson and Austin Zimmer took home first- and second-place hardware.
The discus was more of the same. Montrose’s Trevor Hill and Andreas Distel placed first and second. Bo Foster and Jaxon Tosi of Montrose finished fourth and fifth.
A Montrose sweep came in the shotput competition. Hill, Tosi, Foster and Andrea Distel finished first through fourth, claiming the top four spots.
Next up is a visit to Grand Junction Central on Friday, March 24, at 3 p.m.