The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls track athletes finished first and second at the Delta Panthers Invitational last weekend in Delta.

The boys team amassed 218.5 points, claiming first place. The Red Hawk girls team scored 94 points and claimed second place behind the Cedaredge Bruins.



