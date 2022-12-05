The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team ran the table at the Wolf Creek Classic in Pagosa Springs last weekend winning all three of their games to post a 3-0 record . The Red Hawks head for Glenwood Springs and another tournament this coming weekend.

The Bayfield Wolves presented the first challenge to the Red Hawks who jumped out to a 15-5 after one period. The Hawks played a solid game and defeated the Wolves 43 to 35.



