The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team ran the table at the Wolf Creek Classic in Pagosa Springs last weekend winning all three of their games to post a 3-0 record . The Red Hawks head for Glenwood Springs and another tournament this coming weekend.
The Bayfield Wolves presented the first challenge to the Red Hawks who jumped out to a 15-5 after one period. The Hawks played a solid game and defeated the Wolves 43 to 35.
Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson led all Red Hawk scorers with 20 points, followed by senior Jaxon Killen with 11. Killen also added 4 offensive rebounds and 7 defensive boards to lead the defensive effort.
The Red Hawks shot 45% from the field and only 50% from the free throw stripe, while not connecting on any of seven attempts from behind the three-point arc.
The Pirates of host Pagosa Springs presented the next challenge. After a low scoring first period Montrose led 5-4. The Red Hawks outscored the Pirates 14-10 in the second period to lead 19-14 at the half.
The Pirates outscored the Red Hawks by 3 points in the second half of the contest but the margin was enough to ensure that the Red Hawks won by 2 points, 43-41 for their second victory of the tournament.
Senior Jacob Hawks led all scorers with 21 points. He was followed by Kaleb Ferguson with 11 points and Jaxon Killen with 6. Ferguson led the way in the rebounding department capturing 5 caroms, while Brekin Hutton and Jaxon Killen each contributed 4 rebounds.
The shooting statistics improved in the second game. The Hawks hit 3-of-8 three-point tries and made 12-of-22 shots in the 2-point range, a 55% shooting percentage. The Hawks also made 10 of their 16 free throws. The Hawks held their own in the rebound department capturing 6 offensive rebounds and 14 off of the defensive board.
Victory number three saw the Red Hawks take on the neighboring Delta Panthers. The Red Hawks jumped out to a 5-point lead in the initial stanza and rode a stingy defense to a 53 to 29 victory.
Kaleb Ferguson and Jacob Hawks led all scorers with 13 points each. Jaxon Kattner chipped in with 9 points and Jaxon Killen added 6 to the mix. Defensively Ferguson had 7 rebounds while Hawks and Killen added 5 and 4 respectively.
The Red Hawks made 7-of-14 three-point attempts and 14-of-29 shots from inside the arc. Jake Legg was the assist leader for the Red Hawks with seven while Gage Wareham chipped in with five assists.
The Red Hawks are a very young team with much room to grow and improve. The team is made up of two seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores. Head Coach Ryan Voehringer has melded his players into a unit that has the potential to make some noise as the season progresses.
The Red Hawks travel to Glenwood Springs on Thursday to participate in another three day tournament.
