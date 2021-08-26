Senior Bridger Kurtz has been named the starting quarterback for the Montrose Indians ahead of Thursday night’s (Aug. 26) season opener against Grand Junction Central.
“It feels great,” Kurtz said. “I’m ready. I think I’ve gotten a lot better with technical stuff this week and our team is getting better, looking a lot sharper. I’m ready to go out there and have fun with my boys.”
The latter portion is plenty of reason why he earned a chance to start. Over the past few weeks — and all summer, really — Kurtz’ ability as a leader has been on full display, head coach Brett Mertens said. He’s shown a knack to manage the offense efficiently, too, Mertens added, an important aspect for a team that features a run-heavy game plan with timely pass plays mixed in.
“He really wants to lead his team and be successful,” Mertens said of Kurtz. “I see that leadership really standing out and he’s doing a good job. It’ll be fun to see what he can do on Thursday.”
Thursday’s game will be Kurtz’ third starting under center. He’ll take the field with a strong supporting cast on offense — Tayne Ila, Ethan Hartman and Austin and Blake Griffin are expected to rotate at running back, and Isaac Lovato, Raul Rascon, Dmarion Lopez, Jason English and Bode Greiner are tasked with opening running lanes up front.
Defensively, Greiner will lead a stacked senior class that features Gabe Miller, Julian MacFarlane and Hunter Duke.
Greiner said the group “looks really good” after cleaning up some fundamental tweaks in practice in recent weeks. And he didn’t shy away from acknowledging how fun it’ll be playing alongside teammates and friends he’s shared the field with for years.
“We’ve been playing with each other probably since Pee Wee,” Greiner said. “It’s a big senior group altogether and we know how each of us plays. It makes the team so much better.”
The Indians will need that synergy against Central, a team they’ve defeated in four straight meetings, including a 55-12 win at home last fall. But the Warriors weren’t at full strength then (quarantines), and Mertens said he expects them to be Thursday night.
Junior quarterback Devin Hickey returns and should be under center for Central. Hickey threw for more than 500 yards last season and his best game came against Montrose, when Hickey had a QB rating of 87.8 (a season-high) and threw for 111 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Junior rushers Santana Martinez and Jaysten Sanchez, who were No. 1 and 2 for the lead in rushing yards, are listed to return, too.
“We’re fully geared up for a 48 minute dogfight,” Mertens said. “We’re excited to go play someone finally. It’s been 10 months since we’ve had the chance to play somebody.”
“I’m just excited to get out there and play with my teammates,” Kurtz said. “We’ve put in a lot of work over the offseason and I think we can do some good things this year. I’m excited to be out there with my friends and win some games.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Grand Junction Central. The game can be heard live by tuning in to network1sports.com/station/kubc (580 AM and 104.5 FM in Montrose).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
