After losing a doubleheader over the weekend at Montrose High School to Durango, the Indians got a much needed bounce back performance Tuesday in Grand Junction.
Tied at 7-7 in the seventh inning against the Tigers, Montrose’s Leo Burton worked his way back from a 0-2 count to make it 3-2 before singling on a ground ball to center field. Burton stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Montrose took the lead on a Keagan Goodwin sacrifice fly, and four batters later, with two outs, on a 3-2 count, Jaxon Kattner smoked a pitch on the outer half down the left field line that cleared the bases.
Titus Weese shut the door in the bottom half, securing Montrose’s 11-7 victory and first conference win.
“We needed it,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said of Burton’s at-bat. “It was a good hit and good play.”
Montrose’s four-run seventh was their second such inning of the day. Montrose scored four in the fifth, off an RBI double from Nolin Boone and two-run single by David Dominguez that gave them the lead.
There were six lead changes on Tuesday, with Grand Junction tying the game in the fifth and sixth before Montrose’s seventh inning offensive surge.
“We thought we were pretty flat, and they were flat, but they kept plugging along and good things started to come our way,” Wareham said. “We showed we were going to keep banging away at them.”
Boone was on the mound for the Indians, and didn’t have his best stuff, throwing 83 pitches, 47 for strikes. He walked three and struck out five, but did enough to keep the Tigers from any big innings.
Boone, though, had his best game with the bat out of the No. 3 hole, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a walk, and extended his hitting streak to eight games, with three multi-hit games during that stretch. He leads Montrose with a .485 batting average (17-for-35) in 11 games.
Burton had the at-bat of the day, starting Montrose’s rally in the seventh. He’s quietly flourished as a late-game option off the bench for the Indians, pinch-hitting in later innings — in eight appearances, he’s now 2-for-5 with three runs scored and a walk.
“We feel, lately, that he gives us a good at-bat,” Wareham said of Burton. “He’s done a good job pinch-hitting for us.”
In relief, Weese pitched three innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, walking one. He struck out four, and outside of his outing against Durango Saturday where he gave up six earned runs, he’s yet to allow more than one earned run to an opponent in 13 innings.
Kattner was 3-for-4 and had a season-high five RBIs on Tuesday, totaling half of Montrose’s 10 RBIs. The Indians had 13 hits and seven walks, helping them move to 7-4 and 1-4 in the Southwestern League.
They’ll face the Tigers again on Friday at Montrose High School for a 4 p.m. start.
