Montrose High School’s Kenzie Bush and Olivia Cook ran at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs last Saturday for the 4A state cross country championships in a field of 157 runners.
Bush placed 63rd, crossing the finish line at 21:09.30. Teammate and sophomore Olivia Cook wasn’t far behind, finishing with a time of 21:42.90, good for 83rd.
Bush and Cook ran in favorable conditions in Colorado Springs, dealing with just a slight breeze.
“They both ran very well,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “They were very prepared.”
Bush and Simpson were targeting a time of 20:30 or 20:45 for her run, but the sophomore was somewhat boxed in during the race, which put her back about 19 seconds, Simpson said.
Bush’s regional finish and state appearance ends a season in which she cemented herself as the 21st fastest runner on the girl’ side at MHS since at least the early 1980s, when MHS cross country coaches started tallying the top 30 regional times for both boys and girls.
Bush’s finish at regionals placed her in the top 25.
“To have that accomplishment when she’s a sophomore and ended up the 21st fastest, I think that says a lot about her effort and her ability to race and compete.”
Cook put together a performance that was above expectations, finishing the race much quicker than she and Simpson had anticipated.
(Olivia) really did have a great time and a great race,” Simpson said. “I was very pleased with how Olivia ran this year and really did some nice things at the regional and state course. She just had two really nice races to end her season.”
Bush and Cook were the only two runners on Montrose’s side — both boys and girls — to qualify for the state tournament. The pair did so after placing in the top 15 at regionals (Bush was 10th and Cook moved up to 15 after placing 16th).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
