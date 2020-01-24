The next month and a half will be an intriguing time for Montrose basketball.
Both hoops teams have a chance to hoist the Southwestern League title at the end of February. Conference play starts later this week.
Boys coach Ryan Voehringer always says when it comes to SWL play, teams’ win-loss record can be thrown out the window as each opponent gives an extra effort trying to beat each other.
With that being the case though, the Indians’ 11-3 record is the best one so far between Fruita Monument (10-5), Grand Junction (1-12), Durango (8-6) and Grand Junction Central (4-10).
If there is a favorite to win the SWL, then it has to be Montrose for right now.
But the one team that could give Montrose trouble is Fruita.
The Wildcats have won the league the last two years, going 15-1 during that span — the only loss coming against the Indians in 2018.
Those games will be ones to watch as the Indians visit the Wildcats for the first matchup on Feb. 4 before Montrose welcomes Fruita in later that same month on the 18.
The Indians’ success this year can be traced back to its defensive. The team averages opponents to exactly 43 points per game while the second-best league opponent, Central, allows 52 ppg.
Although Montrose is known for its defensive prowess, the offense has also been effective this season. The Indians score 58.1 ppg overall with three players currently averaging double digit points in Luke Hutto (14.1), Sean Alex (13) and Trey Reese (10.2).
Montrose will visit to start league play at 7 p.m., Friday.
The Lady Indians share many similarities with their boys team counterparts.
The girls hoops squad relies on defense to slow opponents down. It has players that can hurt you on offense. And the league title, at least for right now, will come down to Fruita and Montrose.
The Lady Indians went 2-0 against the Wildcats last year which helped Montrose break a three-way tie with Fruita and Grand Junction to win the SWL championship.
Like last year, Montrose and Fruita are powerhouses again. The Wildcats have the best record so far at 15-1, but the Lady Indians aren’t far behind at 12-2.
But Durango and Central shouldn’t go unnoticed, as they’ve gone 8-6 and 9-5, respectively. The Demons are also one of two teams that have beaten the Lady Indians after winning a two-point, non-conference contest earlier this month in the Aztec Tournament.
Despite the loss, Montrose has slowed teams’ offenses down, like last season.
The Lady Indians’ D has allowed 28.7 ppg in 14 games. The next best league foe, Durango, has averaged 35.2.
Defense may be what Montrose is known for, but the team's offensive abilities are just as effective.
It doesn’t hurt that the core of last year’s roster is back this season. The team’s three returning starters from last year, Kennadie Minerich, Ally Nichols and Josie Eccher, lead Montrose in scoring.
Minerich continues to be the team leader with 12.1 ppg, followed by Nichols (8.6) and Eccher (6.9).
After coming off the bench last year, Caraline Burwell has also been effective as a starter, averaging 5.7 points along with 6.8 rebounds per game. (Nichols is the leading rebounder at 6.9.)
Like the boys team, the Montrose girls hoopsters start the SWL at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Central.
