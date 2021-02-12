Though fresh off a 3-0 start, Moffat County had no answer for Montrose’s big man Ashden Oberg on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound power forward muscled his way in the post and powered toward the basket for strong finishes, scoring 14 points in the first half and ending his night with a team-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting.
It was the third double-digit scoring effort from Oberg at the varsity level this season, and the most he’s scored since his 15 point effort against Eagle Valley last season.
“I definitely played one of my better games, if not my best,” Oberg said postgame. “As a team, we don’t really talk about points as much. We want to win as a team and keep everyone together. We don’t want to have one person worried about their points, worried about scoring. We want to keep that chemistry together and win as a team.”
The junior was one of three Montrose players to score in double-digits in the 67-41 win against the Bulldogs, who dropped to 3-1 on the season. Junior Luke Hutto scored a quiet 12, and was joined by Fletcher Cheezum, who added 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting.
The effort marked the Indians’ fifth contest scoring 60 points this season, and one that helped them move to 6-0 at the near halfway mark. The season-opening surge has pushed Montrose to No. 3 in the RPI standings, helped by the fact they are one of six teams still undefeated in 4A as of Wednesday.
And collectively, the Indians have four players averaging double-digit points per game (Cheezum, Trey Reese, Hutto and Oberg).
“I think at times we look good,” coach Ryan Voehringer said. “I think we got to come out with more energy on the offense end. I like that we’re getting two to three guys in double figures every night, and it’s been different guys — not relying on Luke and Trey every night … anytime you can have three or four options and you can’t key on one guy, it makes us harder to guard.”
Montrose defeated Roaring Fork 60-41 last Saturday, and followed with a 63-45 victory over Grand Junction, the team’s first conference win this season. Reese scored 30 points over the two-game stretch, while Hutto chipped in 24. (Hutto has scored 12 points or more in all five starts this season.)
“I think we have a lot of chemistry,” Oberg said on the team’s offensive start. “Me, Luke and Trey, we play a lot, play travel teams, play in the summer and go to the (Montrose) Rec Center a lot. We’re good friends and we have good chemistry and that’s what makes the offense run so good.”
As a team, the Indians shot 43% from the floor against the Bulldogs, one night after shooting a season-high 62% in Grand Junction. It was the team’s first (and only) back-to-back set this season.
Hutto, after the win against Coal Ridge, said the team has had to increase their energy with limited fans in attendance this season. Though the Indians have enjoyed the 6-0 start, the thought still resonates prior to each game.
“The guys have talked about it — there’s not a lot of energy in the gym with no fans, and the gyms are quiet, so you have to bring your own energy,” Voehringer said. “I thought we came out against Junction with a lot of energy — we’ve actually come out with more energy on the road than we have at home.
“For the most part, we executed pretty well on both ends coming off a back-to-back.”
This season’s 3-0 start at home has helped extend the Indians’ recent home-court dominance, currently at 11 straight wins, which dates back to last season when Montrose was undefeated at Lloyd McMillan Gym, including playoffs. The last time the Indians lost a home game was Feb. 15, 2019, which was against conference rival Fruita.
On Wednesday, the Indians had led at halftime 28-14, but increased their lead to 49-25 after a 21-point third quarter, and outscored Moffat 39-25 in the second half. The win was Montrose’s fifth by 18 points or more.
Seven of the Indians’ next eight games are against conference opponents, starting with Grand Junction Central (3-2) on Saturday.
“We still got a lot to work on,” Oberg said, “but I think that we have a good chance and if we come together we could do something pretty special this year.”
