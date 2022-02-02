The Cedaredge Bruins invaded the Olathe Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening and ran rough shot over the outmanned Olathe Pirates by the score of 64-43.
The loss dropped Olathe’s record to 3-8 losses while Cedaredge improved their record to 8-5.
The Pirates played the Bruins evenly throughout the first quarter of the contest. The hot shooting of Jerrel Vigil from behind the three-point arc and Xzavier Waterman from two-point range found the Pirates down by only five points, 22-17, heading into the second period.
The Pirates were down by 12 points at halftime 35-23. Cedaredge turned loose their very effective fast break and a pressing defense to remove all doubt as to the outcome.
The Bruins owned the offensive and defensive backboards in the second half.
Jerrel Vigil shot well from behind the three-point arc nailing five of his nine attempts. Xzavier Waterman drained six of his 17 shots from two-point range.
The Pirates hit 7-of-12 attempts from the free-throw line. Waterman grabbed eight rebounds in the contest including three on the offensive glass. Camden Thrush and Garrett Walraven each had five rebounds.
Both Thrush and Walraven both fouled out in a very physical game midway through the fourth quarter.
“Cedaredge is a super well coached team," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "That team is full of effort. They run. They don’t take any plays off. We tried our best to keep up with them and wasted a great shooting night by our senior guard Jerrel Vigil. He was on tonight. They made a great defensive switch, went man-to-man, and we struggled and gave them good looks. The whole key is that we were completely out-rebounded on both the offensive and the defensive glass.”
The Pirates hustled throughout the entire contest. Even as the score was mounting up against them in the third and fourth quarters the effort by the Pirates never slackened.
Feeback talked about his team’s effort.
“We didn’t really have a breakdown. They hit two three-pointers in a row. One was off of a second-chance rebound and the other was off a play in transition. We had one possession which they turned into an 11-point lead and we were chasing after that. My guys didn’t quit and that is all I can ask for.”
The North Fork Miners come to town on Thursday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
