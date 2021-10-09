The home-standing Cedaredge Bruins defeated the undermanned Olathe Pirates 39-8 on Thursday evening.
The victory improved the Bruins overall record to 2-4, while the Pirates fell to 0-7.
The Pirates won the coin toss to open the game and chose to go on offense. Their first drive was three and out and the Bruins returned the first punt for a touchdown.
“Our guys got walled off,” Pirates head coach Tyler Vincent said. “We didn’t fan out and cover like we should have. Our gunner got hooked inside and they put six up on the scoreboard.”
Vincent said that so far this season, the team has been set back by larger plays at the beginning of games that “sort of set the tone for the game.”
“Then, on the very next drive we are moving the ball well, then we commit a costly turnover and the Bruins are marching down the field the other way.”
The Bruins tacked on a couple of scores in the second period, but Vincent said that with offensive and defensive adjustments at the halfway point, the Pirates won the second half 7-6.
“We came out flying on defense,” Vincent said. “We told them at half that we needed to win the second half, and really, beside the fumble recovery by the Bruins for a touchdown, we did that.”
Xzavier Waterman scored a touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Pirates attempted an on-side kick and just missed recovering it.
“We played very well in the second half and I am proud of the guys for their effort,” Vincent said.
Vincent said that in addition to the injuries and illnesses that are a regular part of the season, the team was missing several key players.
“We were missing several starters, a couple of offensive linemen and our starting quarterback,” Vincent said. “We had freshmen playing guard on the O-line for us. Our sophomore quarterback again had to fill in.”
While he thought that the team played very hard, Vincent said that some key mistakes opened opportunities for the Bruins.
“We turned it over again late and they picked that one up and scored on it.”
When asked about the team’s overall spirit, Vincent said he has seen no letdown and they seem to be showing up and ready to go every single week.
“They seem to understand what we as a team are going through,” Vincent said. “The young kids are getting a lot of help and gaining a lot of knowledge and experience from the older guys taking them under their wing, helping pretty much on every play, making sure they know who to block, where to go.”
The Pirates have a bye next week. Vincent is hoping that the team can rest and recover. The team will practice hard on Tuesday and Wednesday, then ease off the rest of the week, with full practices ahead on game week.
The Pirates will hit the road again on Oct. 22 when they visit the Meeker Cowboys.
“Meeker is always tough. Since they joined our league many years ago, they’ve kind of been the top dog in the league.”
Apparently this year will be no different. The Meeker Cowboys have a 4-2 record so far this season and are ranked second in the 1A Western Slope league.
Despite the formidable challenge the Cowboys pose to the Pirates, Vincent is optimistic about the next game.
“They lost a great senior class last year, but they have a tailback who ran for 215 yards last week: we’re going to have to contain him, for certain,” Vincent said. “I think we can play with them. We’ve got to slow down their tailback, play outstanding defense, punch in an early touchdown, eliminate big mistakes and then just go out and have some fun.”
The kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening, Oct. 22 in Meeker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.