The Cedaredge Bruins brought their booming bats to Olathe Wednesday afternoon and defeated the Olathe Pirates by a score of 18–2. The Bruins displayed outstanding pitching to complement a 23-hit attack, including eight extra base hits.
The Pirates were held to only one base hit, a double by Dimitri Prisbrey in the third inning. Right fielder Juan Carlos Enrique struck out swinging in the third inning but was safe at first base when the ball eluded catcher Kyle Brooks. Both Pirate runners scored in the inning to account for the Pirates' runs.
Cedaredge scored four runs in the first inning, and then put things out of reach with eight runs in the second inning. Trey Guyer and Jacob Brown led off the inning with back-to-back home runs. Jory Hoerr added a third, while Kyle Brooks tripled and Issac Blair and Coby Rupp added two doubles. All of the Cedaredge starters had at least one base hit.
Wyatt Mansker, the starting pitcher for Olathe, did not have his best outing, giving up a 12 runs in his two innings of work. Dimitri Prisbrey came on in relief and cooled off the Bruin bats, giving up four runs in two innings.
The Bruins advanced their record to 6–0, and are 6–0 in league play. The Pirates record dropped to 3–5, and fell to 2-3 in league play. The Pirates will host the Meeker Cowboys for a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled at 11:00 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.