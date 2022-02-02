MHS girls basketball Makayla Millsap v Cedaredge

Olathe's Makayla Millsap (4) battles Cedaredge's Megan Jenkins (12) for control of the ball during action Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) 

 

The visiting Cedaredge Bruins basically took no prisoners as they outscored the Olathe Pirates girls 41-14.

The loss dropped the Pirates overall record to 5-8 and 3-3 in league action. The Bruins advanced their overall record to 11-3.

Things started off slowly for both teams with the Bruins outscoring the Pirates 6-2 in the initial period.

The second quarter saw the Pirates shooting woes continue as the Bruins outscored them 9-3 to take a commanding 15-5 halftime advantage.

The shooting in the second half continued to deteriorate as the Pirates were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter. The Bruins employed a very stingy zone press that created a number of turnovers and second chance points in the paint.

The Bruins' built a 31-10 lead after three quarters. 

The Pirates shooting troubles continued in the final quarter despite the Bruins falling back to their conventional half-court defense. As head coach Paul Althaus said in previous games, the Pirates were basically unable to buy a bucket.

Despite all of their shooting troubles the Pirates never gave in and hustled throughout the entire game. 

The Pirates are ready for a visit from the North Fork Miners on Thursday evening. First tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

