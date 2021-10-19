There’s a balance to be struck as the Cedaredge High School football team closes in on the end of the season.
Bruins coach Craig Cerise said following a 37-6 loss to Grand Valley on Friday that the team’s youngest players can learn a lot from facing a team with bigger players.
But as they march forward late in the season, with games against North Fork and Roaring Fork remaining, he also wants to honor a senior class that’s done a lot for the program.
“We want as good of an experience as we can for these seniors,” Cerise said. “We want to play the best we can for these guys. But at the same time, a majority of our team are young kids. During the game, we had three upperclassmen out there on offense and the rest were freshmen and sophomores. We want to make sure we’re keeping guys healthy, since they’re going against older, bigger kids. We want to make sure they have that hunger to keep coming back and get stronger with football.”
Cedaredge (2-5, 1-3 1A Western Slope League) did force a three-and-out on the opening drive against Grand Valley (4-4, 2-3 1A WSL). But on the Cardinals’ second offensive drive, facing third and long, a progression with strong offensive line play resulted in a deep pass completion. After that, Cerise said Grand Valley pounded the football on the ground.
There were bright spots, however. As senior quarterback Ty Walck battles an injury, Cerise said sophomore Luke Maxey has taken more snaps under center. Both players appeared and had strong days, but Maxey had a season-high 19 passing attempts, completing eight for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a 10-yard connection with freshman Brady Cooper.
Walck added two more completions for 38 yards and was key in the rushing attack, with six carries for 22 yards. Senior Lane Hunsberger had 11 carries for 29 yards.
Sophomore Logan Tullis was the leading receiver with five catches and 56 yards.
The Bruins square off against North Fork (5-2, 3-1 1 WSL) on Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. in Hotchkiss.
Cerise said the Bruins are aware of the Miners’ strong rushing ability, with special focus on Blaine Peebles’ return skills.
“We saw the Roaring Fork film with them and (Peebles) had two or three that he returned for touchdowns. We know he’s a good returner, a good receiver when they decide to do that, and he can run, too.”
