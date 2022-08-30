The first chance he gets when the offense leaves the field, quarterback Luke Maxey is next to Cedaredge High School football coach Craig Cerise to discuss the last drive.
“It makes it easier on a head coach to have a guy like that,” Cerise said. “It’s still early, but he’s going to bring a lot to what we do.”
The junior gunslinger turned in a standout performance for the Bruins last Thursday, compiling 224 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing to lift Cedaredge past Peyton 27-0.
The Bruins scored through the air in each of the first three quarters, with Jackson Cooper, Brady Cooper and Kevin Barron breaking the plane before the rushing attack took over the fourth.
Seth Phillips rumbled in for a score in the fourth quarter, finishing with 50 yards on 17 carries. Phillips has taken on a larger varsity role this season, Cerise said, and he was particularly happy that Phillips ended the game with a touchdown.
“I’m impressed with how he handled the bigger role,” the coach said. “And the touchdown was a great way to end the night for him. He ran hard and did everything we asked of him.”
Brady Cooper was the star of the show on defense and special teams. The junior pulled down two interceptions and blocked a punt.
“All three phases, he was just firing,” Cerise said. “He’s a pretty special football player and we’re lucky to have him. He seems to find himself at the right place at the right time, and that’s not by accident. That’s effort, skill and knowing what we’re trying to do as a team.”
The Bruins travel to Parachute on Friday to face off against Grand Valley at 7 p.m. Last year, the Cardinals won this matchup 37-6 in what Cerise said was one of the team’s worst performances.
“That game left a mark on us,” he said. “It was physical and real heated. It didn’t go the way any of us wanted to, but we’re a different team this year and we’re excited for this game.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone