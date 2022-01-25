Montrose looked as if it was about to embark on a fourth-quarter comeback, trimming Grand Junction Central’s lead to two with over seven minutes remaining.
But the effort was short lived as Central, the No. 4 ranked 4A team in the RPI, went on a 9-2 run to take a 36-26 lead.
Montrose (9-7) pulled within seven with 1:18 left but forced just one turnover during its full-court press.
Central (13-1) avoided any further errors and won 39-32.
“We put in a solid effort for 32 minutes, but I also feel like we just made a lot of little mistakes,” Montrose guard Ashley Ortega said. “We definitely could have beaten them.”
The Warriors, who came into Tuesday on a nine-game winning streak, had just a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Indians activated their full-court press in the period, helping trim the Warriors’ lead behind five points from Taygan Rocco.
At halftime, Central had an 18-15 lead. Montrose, facing a 2-3 zone, was patient with the ball and converted some makes thanks to Josie Coulter flying through the defense to grab offensive rebounds. Her second-chance efforts were pivotal in the second quarter, when Montrose outscored Central 11-10.
“The girls went toe-to-toe with Central and we were in the game all night,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “A couple baskets here and there and it gets really interesting. I thought the defensive effort was noteworthy.”
Central’s Brynn Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez, both averaging more than 10 points per game as sophomores, were mostly kept in check. Wagner scored nine points, six of which came in the first quarter. She hit a timely top-of-the-key triple in the fourth period.
Manzanarez scored a team-high 11 points and chipped in a few clutch buckets in the fourth quarter. She had two early fouls, which forced her to sit more than she would have liked in the first half.
“Credit the girls’ focus and understanding of the game plan,” Skiff said. “We did a really good job defending them. We just went through a few droughts here and there.”
Montrose held Central under 40 points, which is just the third time a team has held the Warriors below that mark — Central plays with confidence. Their guards attack the basket and they aren’t afraid to pull up from deep.
But Montrose was playing with confidence, too. The Indians handled Central’s pressure and broke it repeatedly. It’s a step up from previous performances — teams have pressured Montrose all season, often leading to mixed results.
The results on Tuesday leaned more positive than negative. Montrose was able to get into its sets after breaking the press in the first half. It generated some looks, including a few entry passes to Heather Power.
Rocco also generated some offense in the low post and finished with 11 points. Taylor Yanosky had four.
“We've seen a weird pattern because at the very beginning, we were struggling,” Ortega said. “Then we played some really good teams that pressured us the whole time and we handled it pretty well. But now, we seem to be needing to figure out exactly what we need to do to handle that pressure again. We're going to try to implement some more tactics and see if we can try to fix it.”
Montrose may get that chance on Thursday at Moffat County (7-5), which is on a four-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs lost to Central earlier this season 48-40.