Presented with an immediate chance to inch up the Southwestern League standings, Montrose Indians softball had a golden opportunity to take a win from rival Grand Junction Central Thursday.
Central’s Jenna Fraser put those plans to bed, throwing five shutout innings in the Warriors’ 10-0 win.
Fraser had thrown 4 2/3 perfect innings before Montrose senior Malaya Becenti hit a single with two outs in the fifth. Fraser retired Grace Ancell a batter later, ending a dominant effort that included six strikeouts and no walks.
“[Fraser] was doing really well pitching,” Montrose's starting pitcher Savanah Piquette said. “I’m struggling right now, but she was doing really well. We were actually able to hit off of her, she wasn’t necessarily getting us all down. We were able to make contact, and that was good.”
The Indians repeatedly put the ball in play, but the Warriors defense didn’t commit a single error, smothering all their fielding opportunities.
That wasn’t the same for Montrose, which struggled with errors on Thursday. A third inning miscue by Becenti led to a run for Central, and in the top of the fourth, an error by Piquette gave the Warriors their second run.
Central’s Bailee Ritterbush cleared the bases with a three-run single, which knocked Piquette from the game. Becenti came on in relief, but an RBI single and passed ball gave Central a 7-0 lead.
A pair of walks, followed by two straight RBI singles, in the top of the fifth inning allowed the Warriors to take a 10-0 lead and end the game via the 10-run rule after five.
“[We] did a very good job in the first three innings of the game,” Montrose head coach Joe Bollinger said. “I thought they competed, and I have to give Central credit. They’re a good team.”
Through three, Montrose and Central were on their way to a pitching duel. Piquette escaped a threat in the second, and allowed just one run in the third. She was helped by shortstop Lara Edeker, who made a pair of web-gem-like plays in the first three innings.
But errors — against a Central team that capitalizes on mistakes — became too much to overcome, especially with the way Fraser was commanding the zone while making the Indians’ offense look ordinary.
“Offensively, we do well and it seems like we get on a roll,” Bollinger said, “and when we get on a roll, we roll them up. Or we get a pitcher like we had today, we hit the ball a lot but it’s right at people. It seems like you can’t get anything going or get any traction.”
The Indians' bats have been more than formidable lately, evident by their ability to score quickly. Montrose has scored more than 10 runs in all but one of its wins this season, including 32 total in two of its wins last weekend. But in three of their four losses, the Indians have been shutout, all against teams with winning records.
That was the case last weekend when Montrose split a four-game stretch at a tournament in Berthoud. The Indians were shutout by host Berthoud, and again by Air Academy’s Mikayla Hancock.
Still, Piquette said the team feels confident heading into what could be a difficult stretch.
“Going into these next games, I think we’re really going to buckle down in practices and get used to these tougher pitchers,” Piquette said. “That’s something that we struggled with today — getting them to go straight. This year we’ve definitely got a team that’s ready to play good against these better teams.”
The loss gives Montrose (8-4) its first losing streak of the season as it starts a slate of games against teams that don’t have the most intimidating records, but present a challenge.
The Indians play Fruita Monument (5-7) at home on Saturday before playing Palisade (10-3) on Monday. They’ll play a pair against Rifle (6-6) the following Saturday, and later rematch Central, Delta and Fruita, in that order.
“This year, we’re a lot more focused and determined to win,” Piquette said. “Last year things were so crazy. This year, we’re a lot more ready and willing to get this done.”
